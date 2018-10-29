Santiago Solari, the new interim coach of Real Madrid, is seen here in a photo taken Aug. 11, in Agreda, Spain. EFE-EPA/File/Wifredo García

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui reacts to seeing his team lose to FC Barcelona in a La Liga match on Sunday, Oct. 28, in Barcelona. EFE-EPA/Toni Albir

Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez announced Monday the firing of coach Julen Lopetegui less than four months after the start of his tenure with the Blancos.

Santiago Solari, a former Real Madrid player who now directs the B team, is to step in as interim head coach, the club said.

Lopetegui's job was in jeopardy as the Blancos continued to struggle in La Liga and Sunday's 5-1 loss to archrivals Barcelona turned out to be the final straw for the former Spain national team coach.

Real Madrid lost four of 10 La Liga matches under Lopetegui and are currently in ninth place, though they have won two of three Champions League contests to sustain their hopes for a fourth consecutive title in Europe's elite club competition.

In the statement announcing Lopetegui's dismissal, the club cited "a great disproportion between the quality" of the team "and the results obtained to date."

Eight members of the Real Madrid squad are among the nominees for the Ballon d'Or award, which recognizes the world's best soccer player.

Despite enjoying success with the national team, Lopetegui was fired by the Spanish soccer federation the day before the start of the 2018 World Cup after word that he would be joining Real Madrid after the tournament became public.