Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui on Friday said forward Mariano Diaz, who has returned to the La Liga side this summer after spending the last season at Lyon, had completed his club's squad.

During a press conference ahead of their league game against Leganes, Lopetegui confirmed there would be no more moves taking place during the summer transfer window, which ends Friday at midnight.

"With the arrival of Mariano, we have completed the squad," he said.

The coach went on to hint that forward Borja Mayoral might be loaned out in the next few hours as "he has several options."

Real Madrid, which currently tops the La Liga standings, is set to take on Leganes on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.