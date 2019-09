Lord Ganesha's birthday celebrated in India

Indian devotees carry an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha for immersion into the Arabian Sea, as part of a ritual of the Ganpati festival in Mumbai, India, 12 September 2019. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian devotees carry idols of elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha for immersion into the Arabian Sea, as part of a ritual of the Ganpati festival in Mumbai, India, 12 September 2019. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian devotees carry an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha for immersion into the Arabian Sea, as part of a ritual of the Ganpati festival in Mumbai, India, 12 September 2019. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian devotees carry an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha for immersion into the Arabian Sea, as part of a ritual of the Ganpati festival in Mumbai, India, 12 September 2019. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian devotees carry an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha for immersion into the Arabian Sea, as part of a ritual of the Ganpati festival in Mumbai, India, 12 September 2019. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian devotees carry an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha for immersion into the Arabian Sea, as part of a ritual of the Ganpati festival in Mumbai, India, 12 September 2019. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian devotees carry an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha for immersion into the Arabian Sea, as part of a ritual of the Ganpati festival in Mumbai, India, 12 September 2019. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian devotees carry an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha for immersion into the Arabian Sea, as part of a ritual of the Ganpati festival in Mumbai, India, 12 September 2019. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian devotees carry idols of elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha for immersion into the Arabian Sea, as part of a ritual of the Ganpati festival in Mumbai, India, 12 September 2019. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI