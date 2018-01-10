Albert Ramos-Viñolas of Spain in action against Paolo Lorenzi of Italy during their second round match at the Sydney International Tennis Tournament at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS

Paolo Lorenzi of Italy in action against Albert Ramos-Viñolas of Spain during their second round match at the Sydney International Tennis Tournament at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS

Paolo Lorenzi of Italy on Wednesday stunned Sydney International first seed Albert Ramos-Viñolas of Spain in the second round of the tournament, while Spaniard Feliciano Lopez advanced to the quarterfinals after beating Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.

Lorenzi needed two hours and three minutes to defeat his Spanish rival, world No. 22, 6-3, 7-5.

"I think today I was playing a really good match. We are good friends so it was not an easy match ... but yeah I'm happy," said the 36-year-old Italian victor.

"This tournament for me is really, really strong - I am not seeded but there is not a big difference between the ranking of the other players," Lorenzi, world No. 45, added, according to the tournament's official website.

Lorenzi is set to play the quarterfinals against Daniil Medvedev of Russia, who defeated Jared Donaldson of the United States 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

In the same round, Lopez for his part will face off against Alex De Minaur of Australia in the quarterfinals after he knocked out Schwartzman 6-3, 7-6 (1).