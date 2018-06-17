Spanish MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo (L) of Lenovo Ducati, and Spanish Marc Marquez (R, back) of Repsol Honda, during the Catalan Motorcycle Grand Prix held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya circuit in Montmelo near Barcelona, Spain, June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDreu Dalmau

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda celebrates his second position in the Catalan Motorcycle Grand Prix held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya circuit in Montmelo near Barcelona, Spain, June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Spanish MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo of Lenovo Ducati celebrates his victory in the Catalan Motorcycle Grand Prix held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya circuit in Montmelo near Barcelona, Spain, June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andreu Dalmau

Spanish rider Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) on Sunday put the hammer down for the second time in a row this season and won the Catalan motorcycle Grand Prix.

Lorenzo, who also won the last MotoGP race in Italy, crossed the finish line just 4.479 seconds ahead of his compatriot and current world champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda), with Italy's Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) coming in third.

Following his second consecutive victory, Lorenzo managed to push himself to seventh place in the MotoGP standings, while Marquez's place on the podium added more points to his overall dominance.