A sign reads 'Warning crude oil, gasoline, petrol fuel, and other petroleum products can expose you to chemicals including toluene and benzene, which are known to the state of California to cause cause cancer and birth defect or other reproductive harm. These exposures can occur in and around oil fields, refineries, chemical plants, transport and storage operations, such as pipelines, marine terminals, tank trucks, and other facilities and equipment.' Next to pump jack in action in the middle of a Signal Hill's residential area in Los Angeles, California, 14 August 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Children play in Signal Hill's Hilltop Park with the Tesoro Corp. oil refinery in the background in Long Beach, Los Angeles, California, 14 August 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A man walks with her dog in front of pumpjacks near Hilltop Park in Signal Hill, Los Angeles, California, 14 August 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

People swim in the Pacific Ocean next to the Huntington Beach Pier in front of an offshore oil rig in Huntington Beach, California, 02 August 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

The sun sets over the pumpjacks of the Inglewood Oil Field seen from the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area in Los Angeles, California, 12 August 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A pumpjack pumps oil at sunset in the Inglewood Oil Field next to the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area in Los Angeles, California, 12 August 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A man surfs between the piles of the Huntington Beach Pier in front of offshore oil rigs and tankers in Huntington Beach, California, 02 August 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A pump jack is in action in the middle of a Signal Hill's residential area in Los Angeles, California, 14 August 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A large American flag is displayed on the Tesoro Corp. oil refinery of Long Beach in Los Angeles, California, 23 August 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Fumes spread out of the Tesoro Corp. oil refinery of Long Beach in Los Angeles, California, 23 August 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

The Cardiff Tower Site hides 40 wells in the middle of the Pico-Robertson residential area in Los Angeles, California, 20 August 2019. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

With nearly 6,000 active oil and gas wells in the county, according to a Natural Resources Defense Council, Los Angeles remains the largest urban oil field in the US. Of the 18 million people living in greater Los Angeles, 600,000 live less than 400 meters from an active well.

Old documents show Venice Beach covered with rigs and people walking the streets wearing gas masks because the air pollution was so intense.

A visual story by Epa's Etienne Laurent