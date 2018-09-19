Oakland Athletics Mark Canha (R) slides safely into home plate to score while beating the tag by Los Angeles Angels catcher Jose Briceno (L) as home plate umpire Marvin Hudson (C) looks on during the fourth inning of their MLB game at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Lou Trivino (C) reacts after giving up a grand slam home run to Los Angeles Angels Kaleb Cowart during the sixth inning of their MLB game at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Los Angeles Angels Kaleb Cowart stretches a triple against the Oakland Athletics during the eighth inning of their MLB game at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman (R) forces out Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani of Japan (C) at third base while Chapman relays to first base during the eight inning of their MLB game at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Los Angeles Angels Kaleb Cowart (L) is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting a grand slam off Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Lou Trivino as Oakland Athletics catcher Jonathan Lucroy (R) looks away during the sixth inning of their MLB game at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

The Los Angeles Angels defeated second-placed Oakland Athletics 9-7 at the Oakland Coliseum on Tuesday.

The win left the Angels, whose second baseman Kaleb Cowart hit a grand slam, with a win-loss record of 75-76.

It was the third consecutive defeat for Athletics (90-61), who, however, retained second spot at the American League West, five games behind leader Houston Astros.

Cowart (1) sent the ball over the fence on the sixth inning off Lou Trivino.

Angels reliever Noe Ramirez (6-5), who pitched 1 1/3 innings, took the win.

Trivino (8-3) was the loser, allowing two hits and three runs in 2/3 of an inning.