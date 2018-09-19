The Los Angeles Angels defeated second-placed Oakland Athletics 9-7 at the Oakland Coliseum on Tuesday.
The win left the Angels, whose second baseman Kaleb Cowart hit a grand slam, with a win-loss record of 75-76.
It was the third consecutive defeat for Athletics (90-61), who, however, retained second spot at the American League West, five games behind leader Houston Astros.
Cowart (1) sent the ball over the fence on the sixth inning off Lou Trivino.
Angels reliever Noe Ramirez (6-5), who pitched 1 1/3 innings, took the win.
Trivino (8-3) was the loser, allowing two hits and three runs in 2/3 of an inning.