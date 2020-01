Muralist Raul Gonzalez, 41, poses in front of his mural "The Importance of Life", created in 2000 but today vandalized with graffiti despite two previous restorations, in East Los Angeles , California, 24 December 2019. EFE/Ivan Mejia

General view of the deterioration of a Mural of Frida Kahlo created in 2015 by Levi Ponce in the neighborhood Pacoima, in downtown Los Angeles, California, 24 December 2019. EFE/Ivan Mejia

Mural "Pope of Broadway" ("The Pope of Broadway"), created in 1985 by muralist Eloy Torrez and restored in 2017, in downtown Los Angeles, California, 24 December 2019. EFE/Ivan Mejia

Its estimated 3,000 murals by the end of the last century made Los Angeles a world leader in street murals. But since then, much has changed, and six out of 10 of these large-scale works have disappeared, lost to vandalism or neglect.

Many artists feel helpless over the fading away of the works brought to the historic center of Los Angeles by old school talent, such as “Tropical America” (1932) by Mexico’s David Alfaro Siqueiros. EFE-EPA