Zhu Tiexiong (C), a social media user, works with his team on a commercial video to be published in TikTok's Chinese variant Douyin app at 798 Art District in Beijing, China, 06 August 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Zhu Tiexiong, shows his profile on TIkTok's Chinese variant Douyin app with over 4 million fans, while working on a commercial video at 798 Art District in Beijing, China, 06 August 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Liu Shichao (C), a social platforms user, known for his drinking skills as Pangzai, performs drinking beer with his friends as they make a video to post in TikTok's Chinese variant Douyin app, in Xingtai city, Hebei province, China, 15 August 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/ROMAN PIILIPEY

Liu Shichao, a social platforms user, known for his drinking skills as Pangzai, prepares the video to post in TikTok's Chinese variant Douyin app, in Xingtai city, Hebei province, China, 15 August 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/ROMAN PIILIPEY

The view of a WeChat app being used for payment in Beijing, China, 14 August, 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/Jesus Centeno

A view shows the headquarters building of Tencent, the parent company of Chinese social media giant WeChat, in Beijing, China, 18 August 2020. EFE-EPA/WU HONG

A view shows a sign in front of the headquarters building of Tencent, the parent company of Chinese social media giant WeChat, in Beijing, China, 18 August 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/WU HONG

The bans announced by the President of the United Sates Donald Trump on Chinese social networks TikTok and WeChat have triggered a wave of uncertainty for the two companies with speculation over multi-million dollar losses, forced sales, legal options and possible retaliation.

Trump signed a executive order on 7 August to ban "transactions" — as yet unspecified — with the two applications and their developers ByteDance and Tencent, effective in 45 days. EFE-EPA

