A gamekeeper walks in the grass to startle deer located by a drone with a thermal camera operated by Jakub Polensky from Faculty of Agriculture of the University of South Bohemia, in the early morning near village of Ortvinovice, South Bohemia, Czech Republic, 24 June 2020. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Jakub Polensky from Faculty of Agriculture of the University of South Bohemia uses a drone with a thermal camera in the early morning near village of Ortvinovice, South Bohemia, Czech Republic, 24 June 2020. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Deer run out from the cover of grass after being startled by a drone with a thermal camera operated by Jakub Polensky from Faculty of Agriculture of the University of South Bohemia in the early morning near village of Ortvinovice, South Bohemia, Czech Republic, 24 June 2020. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

This thermal camera drone view shows roe deer in the grass, in the early morning near village of Ortvinovice, South Bohemia, Czech Republic, 24 June 2020. EFE/EPA/JAKUB POLENSKY

An image taken with a drone shows roe deer in the grass in the early morning near village of Ortvinovice, South Bohemia, Czech Republic, 24 June 2020. EFE/EPA/JAKUB POLENSKY

Jakub Polensky from the Faculty of Agriculture of the University of South Bohemia flies his drone with a thermal camera in the early morning near village of Ortvinovice, South Bohemia, Czech Republic, 24 June 2020. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Saving deer from hay harvesters in the Czech Republic

Every year thousands of wild deer are killed by machinery during the hay harvest in the Czech Republic.

Between 50,000 and 60,000 roe deer get caught in mowers when the grass crop is gathered during June.EFE-EPA

