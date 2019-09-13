An undated handout photo made available by the University of Bologna shows a couple of skeletons known as the 'Lovers of Modena' (Gli amanti di Modena), in Modena, northern Italy 12 September 2019. EFE/EPA/UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA HANDOUT

For ten years two skeletons lying side by side with their hands clasped were known as the Lovers of Modena but it has now been discovered that they were two men and experts are trying to figure out why they were buried together.

The pair were discovered in 2009 during excavations in a Modena necropolis built some 1500 years ago and they immediately became known as the two lovers but a new study by researchers from the Universities of Bologna, Modena and Regio Emilia has proven the bodies belong to the same sex thanks to new revolutionary techniques.