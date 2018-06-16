The coach of Germany, current world champions, on Saturday acknowledged that it was hard to repeat as World Cup champions and that his squad wanted to have a good start in their World Cup debut against Mexico.

Speaking at a press conference at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow on the eve of the Mexico clash, Joachim Low stressed that a repeat World Cup title would be hard to win, but not impossible.

Low explained that there were a lot changes between World Cup tournaments, including among players, but said that Die Mannschaft were still working towards a win.

When asked about what he thought of winger Mexican Hirving Lozano, the young rising star of El Tri, Low said he was a great player, but warned that Mexico's other forwards were also dangerous and would present a challenge for Germany.