Lucian Freud has become the subject of a new exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts in London that brings together his self-portraits - many of which have never before been seen by the public.

The show brings together more than 50 artworks, including paintings, drawings, sketches and personal letters, under the title "Lucian Freud: The Self-Portraits." EFE-EPA