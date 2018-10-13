Switzerland's Mario Gavranovic (in white) scores a goal against Belgium during a UEFA Nations League match at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Friday, Oct. 12. EFE/EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri (C) battles Belgium's Dedryck Boyata during a UEFA Nations League match at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, on Friday, Oct. 12. EFE/EPA/ENNIO LEANZA

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku (L) celebrates with teammates Eden Hazard and Dries Mertens after scoring a goal against Switzerland during a UEFA Nations League match at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Friday, Oct. 12. EFE/EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

Romelu Lukaku had a brace here Friday in Belgium's 2-1 victory against Switzerland in a UEFA Nations League tie.

The win brings Belgium to 6 points from two matches and leaves them atop League A Group 2, three points ahead of the Swiss.

Some 40,000 people were in the stands at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels for Belgium's first home match since their historic third-place finish in the 2018 World Cup.

The teams kept each other at bay in the first half, but the match opened up considerably after the break.

Lukaku broke the deadlock in the 56th minute, putting the exclamation point to a play that saw five different Belgian players combine to produce a goal.

Late substitute Mario Gavranovic equalized for the Swiss in the 76th minute, but Lukaku reclaimed the lead in the 84th with help from Eden Hazard and Dries Mertens, becoming Belgium's all-time leading scorer with 45 goals.

In the end, it was keeper Thibaut Courtois who nailed the door shut, stopping Gavranovic twice in succession in the 89th minute.