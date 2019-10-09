Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has been imprisoned since 2018 after being convicted on corruption charges, called in a letter made public on Tuesday on the CUT, Brazil's largest labor federation, to expand the fight against President Jair Bolsonaro's administration.

"Today, more than ever, it's necessary to intensify the fight to stop the destructive agenda of the extreme right government, which threatens to cause a step backward unprecedented in historical terms," Lula, who governed Brazil from 2003 to 2010, said in letter written in his cell at the Federal Police headquarters in the southern city of Curitiba.