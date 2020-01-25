Revelers watch a dragon dance performance during celebrations to mark the Lunar New Year in the Chinatown district of Manila, Philippines, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A Chinese woman wears a mask as she walks in an empty street after Chinese New Year celebrations were cancelled in Beijing, China, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

A Malaysian Chinese Buddhist devotee prays at a Chinese temple on Chinese Lunar New Year's day in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Cambodian people pray at a Chinese temple during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Kandal province, Cambodia, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/KITH SEREY

Customers wearing masks buy meat at a shop during the Chinese New Year celebrations in Yokohama Chinatown, near Tokyo, Japan, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

A procession performing a tradiitonal lion dance during the celebration of the Chinese New Year, in The Hague, the Netherlands, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/REMKO DE WAAL

A young girl prays with an incense stick as people celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Thien Hau Temple in Chinatown, Los Angeles, California, USA, 24 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A lion dance is performed inside a restaurant as part of Chinese New Year celebrations in Yokohama Chinatown, near Tokyo, Japan, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

A woman wearing a mask offer prayers at the Kanteibyo temple as part of Chinese New Year celebrations in Yokohama Chinatown, near Tokyo, Japan, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

A Chinese boy dances as he participates in a lion dance during Chinese New Year celebrations in Kolkata, India, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Members of the Chinese community participate in a lion dance during Chinese New Year celebrations in Kolkata, India, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indigenous Tibetan farmers prepare to celebrate the Sonam (Farmer) Lhosar, the Chinese New Year at the Monastery in Kathmandu, Nepal, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

An Indigenous Tibetan farmer prepares to celebrate the Sonam (Farmer) Lhosar, the Chinese New Year at the Monastery in Kathmandu, Nepal, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A child on the shoulders of a relative watches a lion dance performance during celebrations to mark the Lunar New Year in the Chinatown district of Manila, Philippines, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA