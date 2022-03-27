These days, nobody comes to the municipal library in Lviv to read or look for books. The hushed, studious silence has been replaced by the constant bustle of hundreds of volunteers working hard to produce the hand-made camouflage nets used by Ukrainian troops in the trenches.

Downstairs, volunteers cut fabrics donated by the citizens of Lviv into strips: curtains, tablecloths, sheets, dresses, pants... everything is used, as long as it is in shades of brown and green. Upstairs, surrounded by the great works of Ukrainian literature, another group knots and weaves these shreds of cloth into the holes of fishing nets.

"At first we made even the net mesh by hand, but then we received fishing nets from the Poles," Viktor Ponomaryov, a retired diplomat, who fled the bombs in Kyiv and found refuge in Lviv, where he has been working as a volunteer since the war began, tells Efe.

(...)