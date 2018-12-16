Nathan Lyon bagged five wickets that ensured Australia got a crucial 43-run first innings lead Sunday despite a resolute century from Indian skipper Virat Kohli on the third day of the second test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy at Perth, Australia.
Resuming at 172/3, India folded for 283, with Kohli contributing 123 of those runs, while Lyon spun a web around the visitors on a fast, bouncy wicket.
At stumps, Australia were 132/4 with a lead of 175 runs, with the match titled in favor of the home team.
Watching Lyon's performance, India might be missing a regular spinner in their line-up having gone into the match with four pacers.
Scores:
Australia 326 & 132/4 (48 overs)
U Khawaja 41 not out (102 balls)
A Finch 25 retired hurt (30 balls)
M Shami 23/2 (10 overs)
J Bumrah 25/1 (13 overs)
Australia lead by 175 runs