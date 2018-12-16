Marcus Harris of Australia falls after a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah of India on day three of the second Test match between Australia and India at Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Ishant Sharma (C) of India is congratulated by teammates after dismissing Peter Handscomb of Australia during day three day two of the second Test match between Australia and India at Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Mohammed Shami (3-L) is congratulated by teammates after dismissing Travis Head (R) of Australia during day three day two of the second Test match between Australia and India at Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Indian batsman Virat Kohli looks on after playing a shot on day three of the second Test match between Australia and India at Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Indian captain Virat Kohli (C) reacts after the dismissal of Australian batsman Travis Head during day three day two of the second Test match between Australia and India at Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS, NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Nathan Lyon bagged five wickets that ensured Australia got a crucial 43-run first innings lead Sunday despite a resolute century from Indian skipper Virat Kohli on the third day of the second test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy at Perth, Australia.

Resuming at 172/3, India folded for 283, with Kohli contributing 123 of those runs, while Lyon spun a web around the visitors on a fast, bouncy wicket.

At stumps, Australia were 132/4 with a lead of 175 runs, with the match titled in favor of the home team.

Watching Lyon's performance, India might be missing a regular spinner in their line-up having gone into the match with four pacers.

Scores:

Australia 326 & 132/4 (48 overs)

U Khawaja 41 not out (102 balls)

A Finch 25 retired hurt (30 balls)

M Shami 23/2 (10 overs)

J Bumrah 25/1 (13 overs)

Australia lead by 175 runs