efe-epaPerth

Nathan Lyon bagged five wickets that ensured Australia got a crucial 43-run first innings lead Sunday despite a resolute century from Indian skipper Virat Kohli on the third day of the second test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy at Perth, Australia.

Resuming at 172/3, India folded for 283, with Kohli contributing 123 of those runs, while Lyon spun a web around the visitors on a fast, bouncy wicket.

At stumps, Australia were 132/4 with a lead of 175 runs, with the match titled in favor of the home team.

Watching Lyon's performance, India might be missing a regular spinner in their line-up having gone into the match with four pacers.

Scores:

Australia 326 & 132/4 (48 overs)

U Khawaja 41 not out (102 balls)

A Finch 25 retired hurt (30 balls)

M Shami 23/2 (10 overs)

J Bumrah 25/1 (13 overs)

Australia lead by 175 runs