French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken regarding how to continue providing material and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and maintain pressure with sanctions on President Vladimir Putin to punish Russia for invading the neighboring country.

Blinken was in Paris at the end of a series of meeting with European allies that began last Thursday and which has taken him mainly to NATO member countries located in Eastern Europe, specifically Poland and the Baltic republics, as well as to Moldova, which is not a NATO member and reportedly does not have any active plans to join the Atlantic Alliance.