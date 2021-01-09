A massive snow storm has hit central Spain, with Madrid being brought to a standstill.

The historic amounts of snow, with up to 20 cm expected throughout Saturday, has turned the capital city into an urban ski resort, with cars, rail and air transport all closed.

Madrid's sidewalks and roads, covered by a white mantle more than half a meter thick, were conquered, surely for the first time in history, by skiers, families with sleds and snowboards and hundreds of other people who went out to walk, play and enjoy themselves in the winter wonderland, despite the recommendations of the authorities to stay home.

A visual story by EFE.