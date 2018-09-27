Ruben Bemelmans of Belgium in action against Ryan Harrison of USA during their match at the Davis Cup World Group quarterfinals between Belgium and the USA in Nashville, Tennessee, USA April 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RICK MUSACCHIO

The regional president of Madrid on Thursday highlighted the estimated economic impact of hosting the 2019 and 2020 Davis Cup finals in the Spanish capital, which he said amounted to some 240 million euros ($281 million).

Earlier on Thursday, the International Tennis Federation and Kosmos investment group announced Madrid would be the host of the first two editions of the Davis Cup finals in its new revamped format for 2019 and 2020.

"We all said that it was important to bring Davis Cup to Madrid, and with everyone's work, we have achieved it," Angel Garrido said to the media after the presentation of the central Spanish region's new tourism campaign.

Garrido added that the number of expected visitors, about 250,000, would "help put our community on the world map."

The 2019 event is set to take place at the venue La Caja Magica, while the 2020 finals are scheduled to be held at the WiZink Center, one of the main sports arenas in the capital.