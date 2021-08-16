An old tape player and cassette opened to show their insides at La Casseteria, a cassette-making retro shop in Madrid, Spain, 13 August 2021. EFE/Zipi

Washed out red letters above a shop on a narrow street in central Madrid still hint at what used to be an old laundromat, but which has been replaced by a cassette-making boutique that sells a selection of retro paraphernalia.

“We record your music onto cassettes,” or “Up-to-date cassettes,” read some of the stickers displayed at the storefront, jammed with small tapes and artifacts from the 80s and 90s, when, after revolutionizing the music industry, the format’s popularity peaked before being toppled by the Compact Disc, itself eventually overthrown in the digital era. EFE

pcc/lv/ks