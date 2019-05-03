A handout photo made available by the press office of Miraflores shows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (C) as he attends a official ceremony with members of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces of Venezuela, in Caracas, Venezuela, May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIRAFLORES HANDOUT

People close to ruling Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro have made it known that they want him to step down, opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez said Thursday during an exclusive interview with Efe.

"There is a clear interest from people within his inner circle for Maduro to leave power. There were several conversations about this (between the opposition leaders and Maduro’s circle)", said Lopez, who is currently being sheltered in the Spanish embassy in Caracas as a "guest".

Lopez said that the opposition has always maintained that Maduro's departure should be "peaceful, that it does not turn violent, but must rely on the force of the people and the Armed Forces".

"It must be a process that guarantees the integrity of those who are currently usurping the power. We have talked about this and in every conversation, I have reiterated that we do not want to do to our adversaries what they did to us," said Lopez, who was released from house arrest by a group of soldiers and members of the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (Sebin) on Apr. 30.

He also stressed that he "never wants to see political prisoners, or have people tortured or killed for protesting."

"No one should be excluded because of their political beliefs. Not a mother whose food is stolen because she is obeying the orders of the police, nor a father who cannot give medicine to his children because he is not under the political protection of the dictatorship," he added.

Lopez also said the Armed Forces, as well as "those who are now accompanying the dictatorship", that the opposition would not "pursue witch hunts or persecution of any kind.”

Lopez was released early on Tuesday morning from his home, where he had been serving a 14-year sentence under house arrest, and joined head of the opposition-controlled parliament and self-declared, Juan Guaido, in urging the armed forces to turn their backs on Maduro.

Mass street protests and clashes have ensued, leading to at least two deaths and dozens of injuries and arrests.

In recent years, the oil-rich nation has been racked by widespread protests amid a crumbling economy and hyperinflation.

