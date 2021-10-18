Visitors at the exhibition "The World According to Mafalda" by the Argentine cartoonist Joaquín Salvador Lavado (Quino), on Oct.16, 2021 in the city of Guadalajara, in Jalisco (Mexico). EFE/Francisco Guasco

The humor, tenderness, and criticism of Mafalda, the character created by Argentine cartoonist Joaquín Lavado “Quino,” is in the Mexican city of Guadalajara with an interactive exhibition that will travel to five cities across the country.

The exhibition "The World According to Mafalda" brings the public closer to the universe of this iconic character born in the 60s but whose thoughts and teachings remain timeless, such as those of its creator, exhibition organizer Gustavo Rosas told EFE in an interview on Sunday.

"More than a run-of-the-mill cartoonist, he was a social chronicler with a highly critical sense. His ideas and his own ideology reflected greatly in the character he developed,” he said. EFE