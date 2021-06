Magawa the live-saving giant rat is retiring after an “illustrious” five-year career in Cambodia, where he has sniffed out 71 mines and 38 unexploded bombs in one of the most explosives-littered countries in the world.

In his time working for Belgian NGO APOPO, Magawa has helped sweep an area spanning 225,000 square meters, the equivalent of just under half of the Vatican City. EFE

