A Sotheby's employee poses with an emerald and diamond necklace dated 1935, during a press preview of an upcoming auction from Sotheby's in Geneva, Switzerland, 08 May 2019. EPA/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

A Sotheby's employee poses with a diamond tiara dated from 1903 during a press preview of an upcoming auction from Sotheby's in Geneva, Switzerland, 08 May 2019. EPA/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

A Sotheby's employee poses with a pair of earrings set with a cushion-shaped L color diamond weighing 33.25 and 33.88 carats respectively, during a press preview of an upcoming auction from Sotheby's in Geneva, Switzerland, 08 May 2019. EPA/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

A Sotheby's employee poses with a claw-set diamond ring weighing 36.57 carats during a press preview of an upcoming auction from Sotheby's in Geneva, Switzerland, 08 May 2019. EPA/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

A selection of jewels set to go under the hammer later in the month as part of an auction entitled "Magnificent Jewels and Noble Jewels" were presented in the Swiss city of Geneva on Wednesday.

A diamond tiara attributed to Fabergé from 1903 is expected to fetch between $200,000-300,000 and a 36.57-carat diamond ring somewhere between $4,500,000-5,500,000 on May 14.

