Indian school children dressed up as Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi attend a peace rally (Shanti March) on the eve of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in Bhopal, India, Oct.1, 2019. EFE-EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, known as Mahatma Gandhi, in the 1930’s. Mahatma was a name given to Gandhi that means "great soul" in Sanskrit. EFE FILE

More than 70 years after his assassination, Mahatma Gandhi’s influential image as an icon of nonviolent resistance remains intact globally, but back home his ideals have either reduced to margins or are tailored to suit the ruling party, according to experts and his followers.

India on Wednesday is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the “Father of Nation” to remember the man who spearheaded the country’s independence struggle against the colonial rule that ended in August 1947.