Mainz defeated Fortuna Düsseldorf 1-0 here Friday to climb to eighth place in the Bundesliga, with 18 points from 13 matches.

After a scoreless first half, French rising star Jean-Philippe Mateta collected the ball inside the area and executed a triple-feint to elude defender Robin Bormuth before unleashing an unstoppable strike to make it 1-0 for the visitors.

It was Mateta's fifth goal of November in all competitions, including two in international action with the France U-21 team.

The outcome leaves Mainz within 2 points of the final European place, while Fortuna remain mired in 17th place and facing the prospect of relegation.