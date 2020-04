A pop-up hand sanitizer laboratory looking to curtail a shortage of the product in France as the country confronts the coronavirus pandemic has flourished in a central street in Paris. EFE/Luis Miguel Pascual

A pop-up hand sanitizer laboratory looking to curtail a shortage of the product in France as the country confronts the coronavirus pandemic has flourished in a central street in Paris, a city temporarily robbed of tourists and pedestrians.

The makeshift industrial outlet, which was set up by pharmacist Frabian Bruno when the high demand for the product saw it disappear from shelves at the beginning of the crisis, is now producing 10,000 liters of the liquid each day.EFE-EPA

