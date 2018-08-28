Malaysia's team celebrates after winning the gold medal during the Sepaktakraw Men's Team Regu match between Indonesia and Malaysia at the Asian Games 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Malaysia's team react after win the gold medal during the Sepaktakraw Men's Team Regu Gold Medal match between Indonesia and Malaysia at the Asian Games 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Malaysia's Muhammad Azlan Alias and Muhammad Zulkifli Abdul Razak react during the Sepaktakraw Men's Team Regu Gold Medal match between Indonesia and Malaysia at the Asian Games 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Indonesia's Nofrizal (bottom) spikes the ball as Malaysia's Muhammad Azlan Alias (up) attempts to block during the Sepaktakraw Men's Team Regu Gold Medal match between Indonesia and Malaysia at the Asian Games 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Indonesia's Herson Mohamad Saiful (bottom) spikes the ball as Malaysia's Muhammad Azlan Alias (up) attempts to block during the Sepaktakraw Men's Team Regu Gold Medal match between Indonesia and Malaysia at the Asian Games 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Malaysia defeated hosts Indonesia 2-1 to win the sepaktakraw Men's Regu gold medal match on Tuesday at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta at the Ranau Hall of the Jakabaring Sports City.

The Malaysian Regu team of Zulkifli Razak, Farhan Adam and Azlan Alias lost the first set 21-18, but took the second 22-20 - despite trailing 11-17 at one point - and the third 21-11.

The win ended Malaysia's two decades-long wait for a sepaktakraw gold at the Asian games, and takes its gold medal haul to four of a total of 19 at the Jakarta games.

Malaysia had last won the sepaktakraw gold in 1994 at Hiroshima in Japan.