The Malaysian government’s near zero poverty rate claim is inaccurately low, a United Nations expert said on Friday, estimating that 16-20 percent of the country’s population may actually be impoverished.

Malaysia’s official poverty levels dropped from 49 percent in 1970 to 0.4 percent in 2016.

But Philip Alston, the UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty, disputed the official figure, saying it is far from the ground realities and doesn’t factor in cost of living like housing and health care, and excludes vulnerable populations of the Southeast Asian nation.

Alston said the national poverty line in Malaysia was measured at an income of 980 ringgit ($235) per month, which would convert into a family of four members surviving on less than $2 per person per day.

“While Malaysia has achieved undeniably impressive growth in reducing poverty in the last 50 years, the official claim that poverty has been eradicated, or exists merely in small pockets in rural areas, is incorrect and has crippled policy making,” the UN special rapporteur said in a press release after an 11-day visit to the country.

Alston said independent and rigorous studies suggested that poverty affected between 16 to 20 percent of the population, while around 9 percent of Malaysian families lived on less than 2000 ringgit per month.

“The government needs to reassess how it measures poverty so that the hardship many Malaysians experience is not conjured out of existence by a statistical sleight of hand,” he added.

The rapporteur highlighted the conditions of families which struggle to pay rent and are unable to send their children to school or go to the hospital due to the cost of transportation, despite a growing economy.

He said the indigenous communities, a minority, suffer the higher rates of poverty and their ancestral lands are under siege, while migrants, refugees and stateless people are unable to attend public schools and face barriers in accessing the health care system.

Alston's team, which visited the regions of Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Sarawak, Sabah and Kelantan, released a preliminary report and is set to present its conclusions and recommendations to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva in June 2020.

grc/ia/ssk