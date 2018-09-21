A photo provided by Brazil's soccer federation (CBF) that shows head coach Tite at a press conference on Sept. 21, 2018, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Lucas Figueiredo/Courtesy CBF

FC Barcelona forward Malcom and Hannover 96 midfielder Walace have been called up for the Brazilian national soccer team's two upcoming friendlies in Saudi Arabia, although Juventus' Douglas Costa has been left out of the squad after spitting at an opponent in a Serie A match.

Real Madrid veteran defender Marcelo, who was not picked for friendlies earlier this month in the United States, also will be back with the national squad.

Head coach Tite, who in August renewed his contract until 2022, called up 23 players for an Oct. 12 match against Saudi Arabia in Riyadh and an Oct. 16 contest versus Argentina in Jeddah.

The head coach acknowledged Friday that he left Douglas Costa off the squad for disciplinary reasons after the Juventus forward spit in winger Federico Di Francesco's mouth during an Italian-league game against Sassuolo.

Costa was handed a four-match suspension for the shocking incident.

Tite also has called up two other Barcelona players, midfielders Philippe Coutinho and Arthur; Bourdeaux defender Pablo; and Liverpool star forward Roberto Firmino.

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, who struggled at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, returns to the national team after missing its most recent friendly against El Salvador.

List of call-ups:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City) and Phelipe (Gremio)

Defenders: Alex Sandro (Juventus), Danilo (Manchester City), Eder Militao (Oporto), Fabinho (Liverpool), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Joao Miranda (Inter) and Pablo (Bordeaux)

Midfielders: Arthur (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fred (Manchester United), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan) and Walace (Hannover 96)

Forwards: Everton (Gremio), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Malcom (Barcelona), Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain) and Richarlison (Everton).