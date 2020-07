Bady Agaly, the rhythm guitarist for the Bamako-based Tamashek group Aratan N'akal, looks at his phone in his bedroom in Bamako, Mali, 24 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ANNIE RISEMBERG

Aisha Diarra, who goes by the stage name Sasha la slameuse, looks out from the studio at Agoratoire, an arts organization where she works as the director of communications in Bamako, Mali, 23 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ANNIE RISEMBERG

Aziz Kone, slam poet and the founder of the Bamako-based arts organization Agoratoire, works in his office in Bamako, Mali, 22 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ANNIE RISEMBERG

Bady Agaly, the rhythm guitarist for the Bamako-based Tamashek group Aratan N'akal, plays guitar in his living room in Bamako, Mali, 24 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ANNIE RISEMBERG

Aisha Diarra, who goes by the stage name Sasha la slameuse, works in her office at Agoratoire, an arts organization where she works as the director of communications in Bamako, Mali, 23 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ANNIE RISEMBERG

Nathanael Dembele, the former drummer for the internationally known Malian group Songhoy Blues and current member of Collektif Teriya, plays a calabash in his studio in the Garantibougou neighborhood of Bamako, Mali, 24 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ANNIE RISEMBERG

Nathanael Dembele, the former drummer for the internationally known Malian group Songhoy Blues and current member of Collektif Teriya, stands in front of his studio in the Garantibougou neighborhood of Bamako, Mali, 24 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ANNIE RISEMBERG

Mali’s vibrant music scene has been muted by coronavirus restrictions and many artists are struggling to stay afloat as emergency funding for the arts promised by the government fails to materialize.

From Ali Farka Touré to the Songhoy Blues, Mali’s capital Bamako has served as a launchpad to the international stage for some of the best known names in traditional and contemporary West African music. EFE-EPA

epa-ar/jt/ks