Manchester City's Yaya Toure acknowledges an ovation from supporters as he leaves the pitch for the last time at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, May 9, in Manchester, England. EFE-EPA/NIGEL RODDIS

Brighton's Leo Ulloa scores a goal against Manchester City during a Premier League match at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Wednesday, May 9. EFE-EPA/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester City's Leroy Sane (right) tries to pull away from Brighton's Dale Stephens during a Premier League match on Wednesday, May 9, at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. EFE-EPA/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (2nd from left) celebrates a goal against Brighton & Hove Albion during at Premier League match at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Wednesday, May 9. EFE-EPA/NIGEL RODDIS

Days after lifting the Premier League trophy, Manchester City defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 here Wednesday to establish new league records for points (97) wins (31) and goals (105).

City marked Yaya Toure's final match at Etihad Stadium with a comfortable victory over a Brighton side already assured of staying in the Premier League for another season.

Danilo put the hosts ahead 1-0 in the 16th minute, but Leo Ulloa equalized for Brighton four minutes later.

The deadlock endured only until the 34th minute, when Bernardo Silva made it 2-1 for City, while Fernandinho added a third goal in the 74th minute.

Leroy Sane assisted on all three of City's goals.

Toure, who is leaving Man City after eight seasons and three Premier League titles, was named team captain for the match and treated to a guard of honor at the conclusion of play.

A victory Sunday over Southampton in the final match of the season would make Manchester City the first team in the English top-flight to reach 100 points.