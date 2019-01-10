Riyad Mahrez (L) of Manchester City battles with Burton's Reece Hutchinson during the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal on Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. EFE-EPA/PETER POWELL/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Burton during the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal on Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. EFE-EPA/PETER POWELL/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Manchester City's Kyle Walker (in blue) scores a goal against Burton Albion during the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal on Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. EFE-EPA/PETER POWELL/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Manchester City dismantled third-division side Burton Albion F.C. 9-0 here Wednesday in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal tie.

Gabriel Jesus scored four times for the defending Premier League champions, while Kevin de Bruyne, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and Riyad Mahrez contributed a goal each in front of delirious supporters at Manchester's Etihad Stadium.

City led 4-0 at half-time against a team 51 places below them in English professional soccer.

With their spot in the final assured, City will have to wait for the outcome of the second leg between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea to know the identity of their opponent.

Spurs beat Chelsea 1-0 Tuesday in the first leg.