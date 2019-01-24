Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts during the Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg soccer match between Burton Albion and Manchester City at Pirelli Stadium in Burton upon Trent, Britain, on Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Manchester City edged Burton Albion F.C. 1-0 in Wednesday's second leg to finish off a 10-0 aggregate rout of the third-division side and advance to the final of the Carabao Cup for the second straight year.

Sergio Agüero scored a goal in the 26th minute of the contest - played in slippery conditions at Pirelli Stadium in Burton upon Trent - after receiving a pass in the area from Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez.

That gave the defending-champion Citizens a double-digit lead in the two-match series.

But the floodgates mercifully closed at that juncture, with Manchester City's lineup of mostly young players unable to dominate as thoroughly as the Premier League team had on Jan. 9 at Etihad Stadium.

Agüero, Kevin De Bruyne and Mahrez were the only regular starters in action for Manchester City, who controlled possession 71 percent of the time but only sent five shots on target (compared to 14 in the first leg).

Two of the Citizens' top attacking players were missing in the second leg: David Silva and Leroy Sane.

Gabriel Jesus - who was a nightmare for Burton during the first leg, scoring four of his team's nine goals - did not start on Wednesday night but entered the game as a second-half substitute.

On Wednesday, Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola opted for a talented but inexperienced line-up that included a pair of 18-year-old English midfielders, Ian Carlo Poveda and Phil Foden, 22-year-old Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko, 18-year-old Spaniard Eric Garcia, 21-year-old Dutch center back Philippe Sandler and 20-year-old Kosovan goalkeeper Arijanet Muric.

"It was quite good. The pitch was so dangerous, so slippery. We made a good game, we missed the last pass but Burton had two or three clear chances. Muric was outstanding. We are in the final," Guardiola was quoted as saying afterward on City's Web site.

"The youngsters did well, they had good performances. It's important to be in the final, it's not easy to get to back-to-back finals. It doesn't matter which competition. Now we will prepare well and try to win."

Among the youth brigade, Guardiola specifically praised the performances of Poveda and Sandler.

"Poveda was so aggressive with and without the ball, and Philippe Sandler played really good with the ball and defensively as well - they both made a good performance."

Manchester City will try to win back-to-back Carabao Cup titles when they take on the winner of a battle of Premier League clubs - Chelsea or Tottenham - in a one-match final to be played on Feb. 24 at Wembley Stadium in London.

The Spurs lead 1-0 heading into Thursday's second leg at Stamford Bridge.