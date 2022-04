Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate (C in red) scores against Benfica during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg in Liverpool, England, on 13 April 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Benfica's Darwin Nuñez (R) beats Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg in Liverpool, England, on 13 April 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Benfica's Roman Yaremchuk (R) beats Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg in Liverpool, England, on 13 April 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (R) celebrates after scoring against Benfica during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg in Liverpool, England, on 13 April 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson (No. 3) punches the ball away from Atletico Madrid attackers during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on 13 April 2022. EFE/Ballesteros

Manchester City forward Phil Foden (R) tries to get away from Marcos Llorente of Atletico Madrid during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on 13 April 2022. EFE/Ballesteros

Atletico Madrid and Manchester City players tussle during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on 13 April 2022. EFE/Ballesteros

Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke (R) vies for the ball with Ilkay Gündogan of Manchester City during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on 13 April 2022. EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Manchester City held an intense Atletico Madrid side scoreless Wednesday to win the tie 1-0 and advance to the Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid, who have hoisted the trophy a record 13 times.

Liverpool, meanwhile, conceded twice in the last 20 minutes to draw 3-3 with Benfica and prevail 6-4 on aggregate. The Reds' opponents in the semifinal will be Villarreal, who upset Bayern Munich to reach the last four.

(...)