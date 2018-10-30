Erik Lamela of Tottenham Hotspur watches his shot sail over the Manchester City goal during a Premier League match on Monday, Oct. 29, at London's Wembley Stadium. EFE-EPA/Facundo Arrizabalaga/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson thwarts Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane during a Premier League match on Monday, Oct. 29, at London's Wembley Stadium. EFE-EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Riyad Mahrez (No. 26) of Manchester City celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Tottenham Hotspur during a Premier League match on Monday, Oct. 29, at London's Wembley Stadium. EFE-EPA/NEIL HALL/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Manchester City took an early lead here Monday thanks to a defensive blunder by Tottenham Hotspur and hung on to win 1-0.

The victory brings defending champions City to 26 points, the same as likewise undefeated Liverpool, but the Manchester side lead on goal difference. Spurs are fifth with 21 points.

The night began with a moment of silence in honor of Leicester City club chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four other people who died when their helicopter crashed in the parking lot of King Power Stadium following a match on Saturday.

And it was perhaps fitting that the only goal came from Riyad Mahrez, a crucial part of the Leicester City side who captured the imagination of the world when they overcame 5,000-1 odds to win the Premier League in 2015-2016.

Yet the match between two of the Premier League's most entertaining sides was marred by the state of the pitch at Wembley Stadium, left badly torn up after Sunday's NFL game in London.

The goal began with a deep pass from Man City goalkeeper Ederson that Spurs defender Kieran Trippier headed toward his own goal. City's Raheem Sterling won the race to the ball and fed it to Mahrez to make it 1-0 for the visitors.

City went on to dominate until the break and Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris needed help from the post to stop Mahrez from doubling the lead.

The Manchester club got another golden opportunity in the second half when the ball found David Silva in the area, but the usually sure-footed Spaniard fumbled the shot and the ball rolled to Sterling, whose shot was turned aside.

Tottenham improved as the second period wore on and late sub Dele Alli served up a perfect pass for Erik Lamela only to see the Argentine fire over the cross-bar.