Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (L) fights for the ball against Basel's Geoffroy Serey Die during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between FC Basel and Manchester City in the St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel, Switzerland, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALTER BIERI

Basel's Leo Lacroix (L) fights for the ball against Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan (C) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between FC Basel and Manchester City in the St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel, Switzerland, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALTER BIERI

Basel's Valentin Stocker (C) in action with Manchester City's Nicolas Otamendi (L) and Ederson Moraes (R) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between FC Basel and Manchester City in the St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel, Switzerland, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Basel's Dimitri Oberlin (C) in action against Manchester City's Ederson Moraes (L) and Sergio Aguero (R) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between FC Basel and Manchester City in the St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel, Switzerland, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Manchester City's Fabian Delph (L) in action against Basel's Valentin Stocker during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between FC Basel and Manchester City in the St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel, Switzerland, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALTER BIERI

Basel's Taulant Xhaka, (back) tackles Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (front) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between FC Basel and Manchester City in the St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel, Switzerland, Feb. 13, 13 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan (C-R) scores while in action against Basel's Fabian Frei (C-L) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between FC Basel and Manchester City in the St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel, Switzerland, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Basel's Geoffroy Serey Die (L) reacts next to Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson Moraes (2-L) and Basel's Albian Ajeti (3-L) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between FC Basel and Manchester City in the St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel, Switzerland, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (L) fights for the ball against Basel's Mohamed Elyounoussi during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between FC Basel and Manchester City in the St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel, Switzerland, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALTER BIERI

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan (C) celebrates with teammates Raheem Sterling (L) and Fabian Delph during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between FC Basel and Manchester City in the St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel, Switzerland, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALTER BIERI

Manchester City lived up to their billing by clobbering Basel 4-0 here Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League knockout stage tie, making the reverse fixture in England almost a formality.

The hosts, seen as the weakest side in the round of 16, were simply no match for a City squad that leads the Premier League by 16 points.

City coach Pep Guardiola made only two changes to the line-up that routed Leicester City 5-1 last weekend in domestic play, adding Vincent Kompany - seeing his first Champions League action in nearly two years - and Fabian Delph.

Basel withstood the Man City offensive machine for 13 minutes before conceding a trio of goals in nine minutes.

The onslaught began with Ilkay Gündogan, who got his head to a Kevin de Bruyne corner kick. Before Basel could catch their breath, it was 2-0 for the visitors thanks to a strike in the 17th minute by Bernando Silva.

Sergio Agüero, fresh off his four-goal performance against Leicester, tucked the ball just inside the post to put the hosts down 3-0 in the 22nd minute.

Basel showed a brief flicker of life after the half-time break, but Gündogan produced his second goal of the night in the 53rd minute to shut the door.

With the match settled, Guardiola took the opportunity to rest De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling and give playing time to David Silva and Leroy Sane, both just back from injury.