Leroy Sane of Manchester City in action during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Basel FC in Manchester, UK, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Peter Powell

Dimitri Oberlin of Basel (L) in action with Claudio Bravo of Manchester City (C) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Basel FC in Manchester, UK, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Peter Powell

Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City reacts during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Basel FC in Manchester, UK, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Peter Powell

Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City (L) in action with Fabian Frei of Basel (R) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Basel FC in Manchester, UK, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Peter Powell

Michael Lang (R) of Basel reacts at the end of the match with teammate Serey Die during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Basel FC in Manchester, UK, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Peter Powell

Basel's players celebrate with their fans at the end of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Basel FC in Manchester, UK, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Peter Powell

Manchester City had its long home unbeaten streak snapped in a 2-1 loss to Basel here Wednesday night, but the result was essentially meaningless as the Citizens comfortably advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals with a 5-2 victory on aggregate.

Three weeks after scoring four away goals in a 4-0 victory over the Swiss club at St. Jakob-Park in the first leg of their Champions round-of-16 clash, the Premier League side had the luxury of resting some key players.

Among other changes, English teenager Phil Foden was inserted into the lineup in place of Spanish midfielder David Silva, while 34-year-old veteran Yaya Toure took the field instead of Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

Argentine striker Sergio "Kun" Aguero, the third-leading scorer in this season's Premier League, also was rested for Wednesday night's match at City of Manchester Stadium, where the Citizens had not lost since a 3-1 defeat to Chelsea in December 2016.

Foden was the most intriguing player on the field, with the 17-year-old having led England to victory last October at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup and being named that tournament's most valuable player.

But the budding star had little chance to shine in the first half for the home side, whose first goal came in the eighth minute when an unmarked Gabriel Jesus scored on a pass from Bernardo Silva.

The play had been set up by a strong run past several defenders by Leroy Sane.

Another rout seemed in store despite the absence of key Manchester City stars, but the game took an unexpected turn when Basel scored in the 17th minute.

On the play, Mohamed Elyounoussi took advantage of a breakdown in City's defense to score unmarked from close range.

With the home side leading 5-1 on aggregate at the start of the second half, there was little to play for other than pride.

Basel took advantage of its talented opponent's lack of urgency, getting a second goal in the 71st minute when Elyounoussi maneuvered around a defender and set up Michael Lang for a strike inside the near post.

Manchester City will learn its Champions League quarter-final opponent when the draw is held on March 16.