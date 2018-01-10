Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (R) challenges Bristol City's Aden Flint during the Carabao Cup semi final first leg match between Manchester City and Bristol City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Manchester City's Leroy Sane (R) in action with Bristol City's Bailey Wright during the Carabao Cup semi final first leg match between Manchester City and Bristol City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (2ndR) has his shot headed off the line by Bristol City's Aden Flint (L) during the Carabao Cup semi final first leg match between Manchester City and Bristol City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Manchester City's John Stones (R) in action with Bristol City's Bobby Reid during the Carabao Cup semi final first leg match between Manchester City and Bristol City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Manchester City's John Stones (R) in action with Bristol City's Bobby Reid during the Carabao Cup semi final first leg match between Manchester City and Bristol City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (L) in action with Bristol City's Nathan Baker during the Carabao Cup semi final first leg match between Manchester City and Bristol City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (R) heads to score during the Carabao Cup semi final first leg match between Manchester City and Bristol City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (C) celebrates scoring during the Carabao Cup semi final first leg match between Manchester City and Bristol City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Sergio Agüero's stoppage time goal gave Manchester City a 2-1 victory here Tuesday over second-division club Bristol City in the first leg of an EFL Cup semifinal tie.

The hosts, who remain undefeated more than half-way through the Premier League season, found themselves challenged by a Bristol squad who were full of confidence after eliminating holders Manchester United in the quarterfinals.

Aiming for the quadruple: Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup, City fielded a strong side including Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gündogan, Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones.

The injured Gabriel Jesus was unavailable and Agüero started the match on the bench.

Bristol, showing no signs of being intimidated by their mighty rivals, were more impressive than many Premier League teams have been in visits to the Etihad this season.

The Robins' boldness paid off with a goal just before half-time.

Bobby Reid exploited a giveaway by City's Eliaquim Mangala and lured John Stones into a poor challenge to win the penalty and then converted from the spot to make it 1-0 for Bristol.

City nearly equalized before the break, but Bristol defender Aden Flint came up with a timely header on the goal line to stop Sterling's shot.

The underdog visitors preserved the lead until the 54th minute, when De Bruyne scored for City after a give-and-go with Sterling.

Agüero's header in the 92nd minute gave City the win.

The second leg is set for Jan. 23 in Bristol.

Chelsea and Arsenal will face other Wednesday in the first leg of the other semifinal.