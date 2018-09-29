Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (L) attempts a shot during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brighton Hove Albion at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates after scoring a goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brighton Hove Albion at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brighton Hove Albion at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Manchester City earned a 2-0 away win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday to temporarily lead the Premier League.

England forward Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for the Citizens in the 29th minute on a close-range touch off a low cross from Germany winger Leroy Sane.

Five minutes after the hour mark, City's Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero doubled the lead on a close-range shot, following a give-and-go pass with Sterling.

Man City holds the top spot in the English league table with 19 points, pending league leader Liverpool's clash with Chelsea later Saturday, while Brighton is in 14th place with five points.

England striker Harry Kane shone for Tottenham Hotspur in other Premier League action Saturday, as he scored a brace to give his side a 2-0 away win over Huddersfield Town.

Kane struck first 25 minutes into the game after beeing set up by his England teammate, right back Kieran Trippier, then doubled the score 10 minutes later when he successfully converted a penalty kick.

The Spurs moved up to fourth place with 15 points, while Huddersfield stayed in the last spot with just two.

Elsewhere, Arsenal topped visiting Watford 2-0, and climbed to fifth place with 15 points, while the visitors sank to sixth place with 13 points.

The game was tough and evenly matched for the first 80 minutes, until the Gunners were given a 1-0 lead thanks to an own goal scored by defender Craig Cathcart with nine minutes to go.

Germany playmaker Mesut Ozil then doubled Arsenal's lead two minutes later, after an assist from France forward Alexandre Lacazette.

In another 2-0 game, Leicester City earned an away win over Newcastle United, with England internationals Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire scoring for the Foxes.

Leicester sits in the seventh spot with 12 points, and Newcastle is in the 18th with two.

Wolverhampton also got a 2-0 victory over Southampton, with Portuguese forward Ivan Cavaleiro and Spanish defender Jonny Castro scoring once apiece.

The Wolves hold eighth place with 12 points, while Southampton are in 17th place with five points.

Everton crushed Fulham 3-0, with Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson scoring a brace for the Toffees and Turkey forward Cenk Tosun netting once.

Everton is in 11th place with nine points while Fulham is in 16th with five points.