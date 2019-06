Spectators watch members of the Household Division during the Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain, 01 June 2019. EPA/WILL OLIVER

Members of the Household Division during the Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain, 01 June 2019. EPA/WILL OLIVER

Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York during the Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain, 01 June 2019. EPA/WILL OLIVER

A guardsman from the Household Division faints during the Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain, 01 June 2019. EPA/WILL OLIVER

Guardsmen from the Household Division conducted the Colonel's Review in London, the final rehearsal before the Queen Elizabeth II's birthday parade, during which one troop fainted on Saturday, falling onto the ground of the Horse Guards Parade.

The parade, known as “Trooping the Color,” is set to take place next Saturday, June 8.

epa-sh