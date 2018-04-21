Tottenham's Son Heung-min (R) in action during the English FA Cup semi-final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom, on April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino (R) greets Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho (L) before an English FA Cup semi-final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom, on April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during an English FA Cup semi-final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom, on April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Manchester United struggled on Saturday but was able to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 thanks to an Ander Herrera goal midway through the second half of the FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium.

With this win, Manchester United reached its 20th FA Cup final, equaling Arsenal's all-time record.

Tottenham led the game with an early goal from midfielder Dele Alli in the 11th minute.

Instead of falling apart, Man United responded with a goal from forward Alexis Sanchez in the 24th minute, assisted by Paul Pogba.

Although the Spurs continued to dominate the field for most of the game, Man United's midfielder Herrera broke the tie in the 62nd minute.

The other semifinal match between Chelsea and Southampton is scheduled for Sunday, while the final match is to take place May 19.