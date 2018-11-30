Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho reacts during the UEFA Champions League group H soccer match between Manchester United and BSC Young Boys at Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester, Britain, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester United's Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho said Friday that Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez suffered a serious muscle injury that is likely to sideline him for the rest of the 2018.

The Premiere League side confirmed that the 29-year-old Alexis sustained a hamstring injury during the club's Thursday training.

"He (Alexis) has an important injury. I don't want to risk by saying for how long (he will be out) but from the top of my experience, I would say he's not playing (again) this year," Mourinho said in a statement made available on the Club's website.

Alexis was left out of the Red Devils' squad in Tuesday's 1-0 UEFA Champions League victory over Swiss side Young Boys.