Manchester United's Ashley Young (below) celebrates with teammate Marcus Rashford after scoring during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, Dec. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester United's Juan Mata (R) celebrates after scoring during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, Dec. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester United bounced back with a 4-1 victory over visiting Fulham in Premier League action at Old Trafford on Saturday, ending a four-match winless skid in the domestic competition.

Saturday's win was thanks to the in-form trio of English forward Marcus Rashford, English left-back Ashley Young and Spanish midfielder Juan Mata, who were involved in Man United's four goals.

Rashford was credited with two assists before the half-hour mark, setting up both Young's opening goal 13 minutes into the match the second score by Mata 15 minutes later.

Three minutes before first-half stoppage time, Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku gave the Red Devils a 3-0 lead when he scored off an assist from Mata.

The Spaniard has scored a total of 50 Premier League goals and collected 50 assists in England's top league, according to Manchester United's Twitter account.

Mata, who played for Chelsea from 2011 to 2014, became just the fifth Spanish soccer player to net 50 Premier League goals, achieving that tally in his 150th match as a Red Devil.

French striker Aboubakar Kamara, who had come on as a substitute, closed the gap after the intermission when he successfully converted a penalty try in the 67th minute.

However, Cameroonian defender Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa was sent off just one minute later after picking up his second yellow card.

Rashford later gave his team one more insurance goal in the 82nd minute when he scored off an assist from Young.

The win snapped a poor run of form for United that saw them lose once and draw three other matches in their previous four Premier League games.

Manchester United has climbed provisionally into the sixth spot in the standings with 26 points, while Fulham remains in last place with nine points.

Elsewhere in English soccer, Scottish midfielder Callum Paterson netted the winner in Cardiff City's 1-0 win over Southampton at Cardiff City Stadium, while West Ham United earned a 3-2 victory over visiting Crystal Palace.