Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson (C) reacts ahead of an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Moutinho (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Moutinho (R) celebrates after scoring a goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester United's Fred (R) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester United on Saturday played to a 1-1 home draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League Matchday 6 contest that was held at Old Trafford Stadium and attended by legendary former Red Devils coach Alex Ferguson.

Brazilian midfielder Fred opened the scoring for United 18 minutes into the game on a right-footed shot at the edge of the area, making the most of a clever assist from Frenchman Paul Pogba.

Portuguese midfielder Joao Moutinho drew the Wolves level in the 53rd minute on a remarkable left-footed shot at the edge of the area off a pass from Mexican forward Raul Jimenez.

After its first draw this season, Manchester United holds the fifth spot in the English league table with 10 points, while the Wolves are provisionally in 10th place with nine points.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Liverpool thrashed Southampton 3-0 at Anfield Stadium in the 600th match of Jurgen Klopp's coaching career, claiming its sixth consecutive league win to start the season.

The Reds got on the scoreboard 10 minutes into the match on an own goal scored by Netherlands defender Wesley Hoedt following a shot by Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri.

Liverpool and Cameroonian international defender Joel Matip doubled his team's lead 11 minutes later on a header off a corner-kick from English right back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In first-half stoppage time, a free kick from outside the area by Shaqiri ricocheted off the post to Egyptian talisman Mohamed Salah, who put the ball home to make the score 3-0 and break his personal scoring drought.

Liverpool leads the standings with 18 points, while Southampton holds the 14th spot with five points, although both teams' positions could change pending the outcome of the West Ham United-Chelsea match on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Manchester City clobbered host Cardiff City 5-0 to collect its fifth victory of the season and take over the second spot in the standings provisionally with 16 points.

Argentine striker Sergio Aguero opened the scoring two minutes after the half-hour mark, while Portuguese winger Bernardo Silva doubled the Citizens' lead just three minutes later.

German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan made it 3-0 for Manchester City one minute before first-half stoppage time.

Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez capped off the lopsided win with a pair of goals in the 67th and 89th minutes.

Cardiff City sits in the 19th and second-to-last spot in the table with just two points, having compiled a record of no wins, two draws and four defeats.

In other Premier League action Saturday, Leicester City returned to winning ways by rallying for a 3-1 win over visiting Huddersfield Town at King Power Stadium.

Danish international center back Mathias Jorgensen got Huddersfield on the scoreboard just five minutes into the game, but Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho scored the equalizer in the 18th minute.

English midfielder James Maddison gave Leicester a 2-1 lead in the 66th minute and English striker Jamie Vardy gave his squad an additional insurance goal nine minutes later.

Leicester provisionally holds the eighth spot in the standings with nine points, while Huddersfield is in last place with two.

Meanwhile, Burnley managed to earn its first 2018-2019 win in the Premier league, crushing visiting Bournemouth 4-0 at Turf Moor, with Matej Vydra and Aaron Lennon scoring once apiece and Ashley Barnes notching a brace.

Burnley is provisionally 16th in the table with four points, while Bournemouth holds the sixth spot with 10 points pending the remaining Matchday 6 contests.

Crystal Palace played to a 0-0 home draw against Newcastle United at Selhurst Park and currently sits in the 11th spot with seven points, while Newcastle is 18th with two.

Earlier Saturday, Fulham and Serbian international striker Aleksandar Mitrovic prevented Watford from bouncing back from a 2-1 home 2-1 defeat to Manchester United last week, drawing his team level at 1-1 with a second-half strike in that match held at Craven Cottage stadium in London.

Watford forward Andre Gray opened the scoring just 90 seconds into the game, while Mitrovic netted the equalizer for Fulham in the 78th minute.

Watford provisionally holds the fourth place in the standings with 13 points, having posted a record of four wins, one draw and one defeat so far.

Fulham is provisionally 15th in the table with five points.