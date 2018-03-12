Man United's captain Carrick to retire at the end of the season

Manchester United's captain Michael Carrick on Monday announced he is to retire in the summer.

The 36-year-old midfielder, who has earned 34 caps for England, thus put an end to long-standing rumors on the topic during a press conference ahead of Man Utd's Champions League clash with Sevilla on Tuesday evening.

"I think it's pretty much already been said, to be honest with you," he told reporters. "There comes a time when, as much as you like it or don't like it, your body tells you that it's time to stop playing football."

He said it was likely he would be taking on a coaching role at the Reds.

Carrick joined Man Utd from Tottenham Hotspur in 2006 and has so far made 315 appearances, scoring 17 goals.