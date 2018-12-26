Manchester United's Paul Pogba (R) celebrates scoring the second goal during the English premier league soccer match between Manchester United and Huddersfield Town at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, Dec. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester United's Paul Pogba (L) shoots to score the second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Huddersfield Town at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, Dec. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester United claimed a second straight Premier League victory under caretaker coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, routing Huddersfield Town 3-1 Wednesday at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer, a one-time star player for United, took charge of the squad after the firing of Jose Mourinho.

Paul Pogba, who was famously on the outs with Mourinho, struck a brace on Wednesday.

Midfielder Nemanja Matic got United on the scoreboard two minutes before the half-hour mark and the Red Devils led 1-0 at half-time.

Pogba scored twice within a 14-minute stretch, the first in the 64th minute with an assist from Ander Herrera, the other in the 78th off a pass from Jesse Lingard.

Matthias "Zanka" Jorgensen scored a last-gasp goal for Huddersfield, who sit bottom of the Premier League with 10 points.

With the win, Manchester United remain in sixth with 32 points, 5 points out of the last Champions League berth.