Manchester United claimed a second straight Premier League victory under caretaker coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, routing Huddersfield Town 3-1 Wednesday at Old Trafford.
Solskjaer, a one-time star player for United, took charge of the squad after the firing of Jose Mourinho.
Paul Pogba, who was famously on the outs with Mourinho, struck a brace on Wednesday.
Midfielder Nemanja Matic got United on the scoreboard two minutes before the half-hour mark and the Red Devils led 1-0 at half-time.
Pogba scored twice within a 14-minute stretch, the first in the 64th minute with an assist from Ander Herrera, the other in the 78th off a pass from Jesse Lingard.
Matthias "Zanka" Jorgensen scored a last-gasp goal for Huddersfield, who sit bottom of the Premier League with 10 points.
With the win, Manchester United remain in sixth with 32 points, 5 points out of the last Champions League berth.