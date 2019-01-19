Manchester United's caretaker manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (L), reacts during a Premier League soccer match against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, on Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester United's Paul Pogba celebrates after scoring a penalty during a Premier League soccer match against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, on Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (4th-R) shoots to score during a Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, on Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester United on Saturday defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 at Old Trafford stadium to claim their sixth successive Premier League victory and seventh straight win across all competitions under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

With the win, United provisionally climbed into the fifth spot in the standings with 44 points pending the result of Saturday's London derby clash pitting sixth-placed Arsenal (41 points) versus fourth-placed Chelsea (47 points).

French midfielder Paul Pogba won a penalty inside the area on a foul by Brighton defender Gaetan Bong and then opened the scoring for the Red Devils in minute 27 from the 12-yard mark.

Just three minutes before first-half stoppage time, English forward Marcus Rashford doubled United's lead with a right-footed shot from inside the area that entered the top-right corner of the goal.

Diogo Dalot was credited with an assist on the play.

After the break, Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross pulled one back when he sent a right-footed shot into the top-right corner; the strike from the center of the box was set up by a cross by Davy Propper.

Despite the loss, Brighton remain in the 13th spot in the table with 26 points.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the table by securing a thrilling 4-3 win at home over Crystal Palace, earning the victory on the strength of a bad error by visiting Argentine keeper Julian Speroni.

It was Crystal Palace who got on the scoreboard first at Anfield Stadium in minute 34 thanks to a strike by English forward Andros Townsend from inside the box.

He was assisted on the play by teammate Wilfried Zaha.

Just one minute after the intermission, Egyptian star Mohamed Salah drew Liverpool level with a close-range left-footed shot.

Brazil forward Roberto Firmino made it 2-1 for Liverpool in minute 53 with a right-footed shot from the center of the area, having been assisted on the play by Guinean midfielder Naby Keita.

English defender James Tomkins drew Crystal level five minutes after the hour mark with a header from inside the box, seizing on a corner-kick cross by teammate Luka Milivojevic.

But just 10 minutes later Crystal net-minder Speroni committed a huge blunder when he failed to catch James Milner's cross, inadvertently setting up Salah for an easy finish that put Liverpool up 3-2

With his brace, Salah has netted a total of 50 Premier League goals in 72 appearances dating back to January 2014, including stints at both Chelsea and Liverpool.

In the closing minutes, Milner was sent off the pitch after being booked a second time; however, Senegalese forward Sadio Mane scored an insurance goal for Liverpool in stoppage time on a right-footed shot off a pass from Andrew Robertson.

Just two minutes later, substitute midfielder Max Meyer scored Crystal's third goal in the dying seconds of the match on a left-footed shot from the center of the box, but it was too late to complete the comeback.

With the win, Liverpool have strengthened their grip on the Premier League top spot with 60 points, while Crystal Palace remain in 14th place with 22 points.

In other Premier League action, Watford played to a 0-0 tie against Burnley at Vicarage Road stadium, while Bournemouth won 2-0 over visiting West Ham United at Vitality Stadium.

Southampton topped Everton 2-1 at St. Mary's Stadium, while Newcastle United thrashed Cardiff City 3-0 at St James' Park stadium.

Earlier in the day, Portuguese forward Diogo Jota netted a hat-trick to lead the Wolverhampton Wanderers to a hard-fought 4-3 victory at home over Leicester City at Molineux Stadium.

With the win, the Wolves climbed into the eighth spot in the standings with 32 points, while the Foxes fell to ninth place with 31 points.